Join friends and neighbors for lunch with renowned author Uva de Aragon as she discusses and signs copies of her critically acclaimed book, The Memory of Silence. This title explores the lives of two sisters separated at the outset of the Cuban Revolution. In 1959, at the age of 18, the twin sisters Lauri and Menchu share a common past, but their lives abruptly take on seemingly irreconcilable differences as Lauri leaves with her groom for Miami and Menchu remains in Havana.

For the next forty years, both lead distinct lives in terms of their daily concrete realities yet, often unknowingly, they share common milestones, attitudes, values, and intimate secrets. The text, then, becomes a series of interpolated chronicles, as each alternating chapter recounts one sister's life and then the other until finally in the present, now reunited, the sisters must confront the pain of the past and as well as the promise of the future. In this poignant novel, presented in a bilingual edition, the underlying theme of reconciliation is a refreshing message and, most importantly, a timely one.

Event is Free and open to the public. Noon, Island Room. KB Community Center, 10 Village Green Way. For more information, please call (305) 365-8900. Sponsored by the Village of Key Biscayne.