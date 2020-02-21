OOH LA LA! It’s a gala Friday at St. Christopher’s

St. Christopher’s By-the-Sea Episcopal Church is celebrating big this year -- the church’s 60th anniversary, and the Montessori school’s 50th. Those milestones deserve a big party, which is what attendees to St. Christopher’s Spring Gala -- themed Ooh La La -- will enjoy.

The gala will take place on St. Christopher’s campus and everyone in the community is invited to attend, said Rev. Susan M. Bruttell, rector and head of St. Christopher’s. The event promises to be exciting, with cocktails, dinner, Can-Can dancers, entertainment and a fun auction with an adventure for everyone.

The year ahead promises to be a very important one for St. Christopher’s, which has a new building being inaugurated later in the year.

The Ooh La La Gala is Friday, Feb. 21, starting at 7 p.m. Tickets are available at the door at a $100 donation. St Christopher’s is located on 95 Harbor Drive. For more information, call (305) 361-5080.