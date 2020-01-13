Village of Key Biscayne Manager Andrea Agha and KB Police Chief Press to conduct a Police Policy and Procedures Town-Hall Meeting on Tuesday.
Agenda:
OPENING REMARKS BY VILLAGE MANAGER
POLICE DEPARTMENT OVERVIEW BY POLICE CHIEF PRESS
PUBLIC – QUESTIONS & ANSWERS
Town Hall meeting to be held Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 6 p.m. at the Council Chambers, Council Chamber at 560 Crandon Boulevard (rear of Fire Station).
For more information, call the Village Clerk’s office at (305) 365-5506 or click here for the complete agenda.