Village of Key Biscayne Manager Andrea Agha and KB Police Chief Press to conduct a Police Policy and Procedures Town-Hall Meeting on Tuesday.

Agenda:

OPENING REMARKS BY VILLAGE MANAGER

POLICE DEPARTMENT OVERVIEW BY POLICE CHIEF PRESS

PUBLIC – QUESTIONS & ANSWERS

Town Hall meeting to be held Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 6 p.m. at the Council Chambers, Council Chamber at 560 Crandon Boulevard (rear of Fire Station).

For more information, call the Village Clerk’s office at (305) 365-5506 or click here for the complete agenda.