Special night awaits. KB Piano Festival, in collaboration with Miami International Piano Festival, presents an Artistic tribute to Miami, Cuba and Spain.
Featured performer is renowned Cuban born pianist and conductor Orlando Alonso who is noted for his challenging programs, artistic maturity and versatility, his repertoire ranges from Bach, Mozart and Beethoven through the Romantics, Liszt and Brahms, to works by contemporary composers
Also appearing on this special night of art, culture and music are:
- Kuti Martinez, well known artists and photographer displaying some of her popular work
- Juan Castro Olivera, author of "Entre la Habana y Miami, cubanos de las dos orillas, tan cerca y tan lejos" and winner of the International Latino Book Award. Juan will also be signing purchased copies of his book at the Islander News stand. Juan is also Editor-in-Chief of Key Biscayne's only Spanish language magazine, Chic KB.
- Violinist Orlando Forte and accordionist Maricarmen Vazquez. will be providing entertainment starting at 6:30 prior to the concert.
We invite you to stop by the Islander News table, pose for a picture, chat and enjoy a guayaba mini-cupcake.
All happens at Key Biscayne Crossbridge Church, 160 Harbor Drive.
