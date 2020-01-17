Special night awaits. KB Piano Festival, in collaboration with Miami International Piano Festival, presents an Artistic tribute to Miami, Cuba and Spain.

Featured performer is renowned Cuban born pianist and conductor Orlando Alonso who is noted for his challenging programs, artistic maturity and versatility, his repertoire ranges from Bach, Mozart and Beethoven through the Romantics, Liszt and Brahms, to works by contemporary composers

Also appearing on this special night of art, culture and music are:

We invite you to stop by the Islander News table, pose for a picture, chat and enjoy a guayaba mini-cupcake.

All happens at Key Biscayne Crossbridge Church, 160 Harbor Drive.

For information and to purchase tickets click here.