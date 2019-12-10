Renowned Italian painter Patrizio Landolfi to exhibit on the island

Artist Patrizio Landolfi, who uses an impressive technique of fragmentation in his paintings, will be presenting some of his works in a one-day reception at Iberia Bank as part of Art Basel.

Landolfi has exhibited his works in biennials of Venice and Florence, among many other sites, and has aroused admiration from art critics for the originality of his compositions.

Islander News sat with Landolfi for a Q&A about his work, techniques and the upcoming exhibition.

IN. How do you explain the fragmentation technique in your works?

PL. Generally an artist has a canvas, there he draws or thinks a structure for a painting, he puts color and the work appears. In my case, the process is not like that. I prepare my own canvas with linen, I paint it, then I destroy it, some parts can be maintained, others not. Then I build it again and destroy it again. So I build until in the end there is a work that results from an interaction with the canvas, which returns me an answer at each stage and we arrive at a composition.

If you look with a magnifying glass, you will see very interesting fragments and effects.

On one occasion I was at the Venice Biennale with 20 other Italian artists asking me if I could give a workshop on this technique, and I said no, it's something that belongs to me, something unique and original.

IN. What will you be presenting in Key Biscayne?

PL. It is a set of six works that represent my identity as an artist in different ways. I live in Florence and Siena, in Tuscany, and many people who come to my studio in summer are from the United States and they told me that I should come to show my work.

IN. Is there a message in your fragmented painting?

PL. There is a very simple message, one word: Happiness. I think that in all art there are emotions and I try to convey them, but the ultimate goal is to make those who observe my puncture feel good.

IN. How do you get inspired to achieve a composition that is not something defined, but you imagine it?

PL. Inspiration comes anytime, anywhere. When I imagine something, I represent it and try to see it later even in an image that is not so clear. One when it sounds has an image that is not real of things. You can see a forest, perhaps with golden trees, but you recognize that it is a forest.

In dreams, nothing is real and everything is possible. So I try to make my painting, not real, because reality already exists, I have to do something different, but that is possible, that you can recognize what is there.

I also use contemporary abstract art as a launching pad since I can turn it into something else. Even take it to another time and transform it into a work with an old look.

IN. Is there an influence of Hinduism in your painting?

PL. Yes, from a young age I was very attracted to their values. I have been to India many times. Everything is in the Om, it is an absolute sound. Then I try to be present in my work. That you can find an energy in the middle of the composition and the fragmentation of color, that you can find that feeling of Om in a picture.

IN. What is the best time of day to create?

PL. I think there are different moments in the process. In my case, on the day I prepare the canvas, there is more light and I put the colors. At night, everything is calmer and there may be more concentration, more reflection. It is time to finish composing, one surrenders and does not realize that time is progressing.

The Patrizio Landolfi exhibit, and wine and cheese reception, will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10, at Iberia Bank in the Square Shopping Center, 260 Crandon Blvd. Free and open to the public.