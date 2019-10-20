Calling all KB families -Don’t miss anti-bullying speaker RETRO BILL this Tuesday, Oct. 22nd!*

Popular anti-bullying speaker Retro Bill, who delivers fun presentations about child safety and self-esteem, will be presenting a performance for Key Biscayne parents on Tuesday, Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. and refreshments will be served.

Due to high demand, *Retro Bill*’s evening family show, generously sponsored by *KB Police Dept and Chief Press Foundation, has been moved to a bigger location at Crossbridge, 160 Harbor Dr.

The 7 p.m. event is free, but you are asked to RSVP kindnessintheschools@gmail.com if you plan to attend. Organizers also advise to arrive early for the best seats.

Retro Bill has been performing in the US and Canada for 14 years and, according to press material, has spoken to more than 1 million people. His range of topics -- primarily for K-12th graders -- includes the Six Pillars of Character (trustworthiness, respect, responsibility, fairness, caring and citizenship), celebrating diversity and goal-setting, among other things. While in the area he will also present to several Key Biscayne schools.

