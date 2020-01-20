Heads up Vegas! Miami Seaquarium nurse shark readies prediction for The Professional Football Championship Game

Card sharks may rule the roost in Las Vegas, but a nurse shark at the Miami Seaquarium is willing to bet it’s got the inside line on who will win the Big Game, being played in Miami in two weeks.

Kansas City or San Francisco? At 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, the Seaquarium’s nurse shark will make its prediction. The names of the two teams will be placed on a platform giving the shark the chance to swim to the team of their choice.

The prognosticating shark is part of the stingray and nurse shark interaction program that opened last year in the park’s Discovery Keys habitat. The exhibit mimics a natural South Florida coastal habitat with red mangroves, sea oats, wild marine birds and shallow water pools.

No doubt, the phone lines to Vegas will be burning up once the prediction comes through!

Meanwhile, the park also is offering visitors a chance to celebrate the Big Game with special discounts. Through Feb. 2, visitors can choose from three specials: up to 50 percent off animal interactions; Buy One Get One Stingray or Shark Interactions; or, a Game Day Ticket for $29.99.

These Big Game discount offers are only available for online purchase by clicking here.

The Miami Seaquarium is located at 4400 Rickenbacker Causeway.