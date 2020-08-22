The Miami-Dade County Public School district continues to provide families with helpful resources to assist in ensuring children have a successful start to the academic year.

Already available for parents is the Reopen Smart/Return Safe Reopening Guide, available on the district’s schools reopening web page -- . The district has also posted Frequently Asked Questions and a Back-to-School checklist in multiple languages.

To answer additional questions, Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho will also host a webinar at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, for parents and guardians to raise any other concerns they have. Parents can submit their questions by emailing questions@dadeschools.net by Friday (Aug. 21).

The hour-long webinar can be accessed by visiting and will also air simultaneously on WLRN-TV Ch. 17.Parents will also be provided with additional resources during M-DCPS’ virtual Week of Welcome, taking place August 24-28. More details on the Week of Welcome will be provided early next week.

Communication is especially important in a virtual environment. To stay connected, parents are advised to keep their contact information updated at their child’s school. Families can also sign up to receive emergency text messages by texting “Y” to 67587.

For the most up-to-date information, download the Dadeschools mobile app to your iPhone or Android device. Follow us on Twitter @mdcpsand @miamisup, on Instagram @miamischools and @miamisup, and on Facebook at MiamiSchools and AlbertoCarvalho