This Halloween event calendar is loaded with activities and events for everyone in the family.

Enjoy the weekend and all the Tricks and Treats.

Village Zombie Crawl

Friday, Oct. 25, 5:30 p.m. 6th annual Zombie Crawl. A fun walk around the northern part of Village Green Park with friends and neighbor zombies. Also, a costume contest with judges hidden in the crowd. The top 3 zombies take home cash and prizes.

Howl-O-Ween” Party!

Friday, Oct. 25. Kicks off at 6 p.m. 7th Annual “Howl-O-Ween” Party! Dogs and their human companions are invited to a great Howl-O-Ween costume party and competition. A surprise Master of Ceremonies and two judges will review all dogs in costume. Awards will be announced after the dogs and their owner’s parade before the judges. Dog Park on the North Village Green.

Monster Splash at Miami Seaquarium

Friday, Oct. 25 through Sunday, Oct. 27, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Miami Seaquarium will be taken over by ghosts and goblins when the popular Monster Splash Halloween Bash. Halloween themed shows: Trick-or-Treating, Flipper's Dance Party, rides and inflatables, Kids’ arts & crafts. For tickets visit

Halloween at Fairchild Tropical Garden

Friday, Oct. 25, 5 p.m. In this event for the whole family, dress as your favorite creature. Learn about the night creatures dwelling within the Fairchild Tropical Botanical Garden and our South Florida backyards. Take a stroll to see what you can spot! Botanical Garden, 10901 Old Cutler Road. For more information, click here.

Biltmore Halloween Party

Saturday, Oct. 26 and Sunday, Oct. 27, 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. Halloween party, with open bar, buffet dinner and costume contest hosted by our celebrity panel of judges. Biltmore Hotel, Miami Coral Gables, 1200 Anastasia Ave. For tickets click here

Eric P. Verbeeck Journey of Hope Halloween Party

Saturday, Oct. 26 6:30 to 11 p.m. The Rotary KB invites you to the 2nd Annual Eric P. Verbeeck Journey of Hope School Halloween party. Funds collected will be funding schools in Ghana and Haiti. Key Biscayne Beach Club, 685 ocean Dr. Tickets $65 in advance; $75 at the door. For tickets, email rotarianpeterv@gmail.com

Zoo Boo

Saturday, Oct. 26 and Sunday, Oct. 27, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Families and kids ages 12 and under trick-or-treat, participate in the Fang-tastic Costume Contest, watch performances, make Halloween crafts, see wild animals get Halloween goodies. Included with Zoo entrance. 12400 SW 152 st. Buy tickets by clicking here.

Spooky Pooch Parade

Saturday, Oct. 26, 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Dogs dressed in their finest Halloween fashions will strut their stuff along the West Courtyard of Mary Brickell Village. Prizes will be awarded for Best Pooch-Pal Costume Duo, Best Costume/Small Breed, Best Costume/Large Breed, and Best Group/Multiple Dog. Contestants participate in parade. Mary Brickell Village 901 S Miami Ave.

Halloween for kids at Garcia Nevett Chocolatier de Miami.

Saturday, Oct. 26, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Come with the whole family. 7312 Red Road, South Miami

3rd Annual Spooky Science Monster Mash

Sunday, Oct. 27, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. We’re putting a Frost Science spin on Halloween with bone-chilling science experiments and creepy, cool encounters throughout the day. There’s a new potion show, Into the Cauldron, where chemistry helps change the color of water, create bubbling concoctions, and even make water disappear before your very eyes. Join in on a live encounter with an owl, and learn about conservation work done at Frost Science. Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science. For more information click here.

Children's Trust Presents: Spooky Symphony - Alhambra Orchestra & Gmys

Sunday, Oct. 27, 4 p.m. Free family Halloween concert featuring movie and video game themes plus dramatic classical pieces. Projected video images enhance the experience. Audience invited to wear costumes. Miami Dade Auditorium, 2901 West Flagler St. For tickets, click here/

ASK Club Halloween Party & Happy Hour

Wednesday, Oct. 30, 5 to 7 p.m. Hors d'oeuvres, drinks, costume parade and contest and raffle. $10. Lighthouse Room, KB Community Center.

Spooktacular Networking Event

Wednesday, Oct. 30, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Key Biscayne Chamber of Commerce. Hosted by Virginia Key Beach Park Trust. Appetizers and beverages. Historic Virginia Key Beach Museum Park, 4020 Virginia Beach To RSVP clicki here.

Halloween Tea

Thursday, Oct. 31, 11:30 a.m. Wear an outrageous hat and join the Halloween Tea featuring sandwiches, sweets, and a cup of tea. Free and open to the public. Adult Lounge, KB Community Center. To register, visit front desk.

70’ Extravaganza Halloween Party

Thursday, Oct. 31, 5 to 8 p.m. 70’s Extravaganza Halloween Party and Trick or Treat event hosted by Coldwell Banker. Kids are invited to Galleria Shopping Center at 328 Crandon Blvd. For information, call Carolina at 305-361-5722.

Hallowave

Thursday, Oct. 31, 5 to 9 p.m. Hallowave is one mile of trick-or-treating, games, pumpkins, candy, and superheroes and princesses. Washington Avenue Business Improvement District, 1234 Washington Ave., Miami Beach. Obtain more information by clicking here.

