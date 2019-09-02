happy labor day

While it looks like Key Biscayne will not see a direct or significant hit from Hurricane Dorian, we know our front-line first respondents, Key Biscayne Fire and Police Departments, have been working, getting ready in case of any emergency.

As a way to say THANK YOU, and in honor of Labor Day, we revisit the 2018 Take Your Child to Work Day, as published on islandernews.com, when the children of local cops and firefighters got to walk a mile in mom's and dad's shoes.

As a reminder, Islander News offices will be closed for the holiday, but we'll reopen for regular business hours Tuesday at 9”30 a.m.

Village offices are closed today. The Key Biscayne Community Center will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Make the best of Labor Day and enjoy the holiday!