Happy Passover!
It is also Wednesday of Easter Week. Blessing Key Biscayne. #staysafe - #besafe and #stayhome.
Here are our #tasteofkeybiscayne-On-The-Go offers for Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
Support our local restaurants. And remember, if you are going out to pick up your takeout order, wear a mask.
Daily, we post takeout and delivery options our participating restaurants share with us, allowing you to enjoy the great dining options the island has to offer easier. Want to receive your daily menu? Email info @islandernews.com
Bon-appetite
Golden Hog
Eat Local. Help local.
Easter Week is a special time at The Golden Hog. Complete line of Easter baskets – ready made and also accepting special orders – so you may enjoy Easter at Home with your loved ones. Additionally, we have many Colomba Cake baskets. Pick-up or delivery.
Today’s menu:
Soups & Creams: Chicken spinach / Black Beans / Cream of Vegetables
Main Course: Pulled Pork / Chicken Cordon Blue / Merluza Fillet / Fettuccine Alfredo
Side: Yellow rice / Asparagus / Yuca
Remember, at The Golden-Hog we have a complete line of specialty groceries for delivery. We are open for groceries and takeout.
Offering a fresh daily takeout or delivery menu (delivery within 33149 only)
Call (305) 361-1300 to place a delivery or take out order; you can also email your orders to orders@thegoldenhogmarket.com or order online here.
Piononos
Easter Week! Special sweet week.
Today's special: Mini Cheesecakes - $3.50 - Choose from Dulce de Leche, Apricot, Guava or Nutella
Order ahead to place your order for our famous Pavlova to enjoy Easter Sunday.
Call us directly to place your order:
(305) 903 9696 / (786) 488 6770 or (305) 361 3237
Open for Delivery only. Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Galleria Mall, KB
KEBO
¡Semana Santa. Easter Week! Time for KEBO
Kebo Wednesday! Better than any other option! Enjoy a superb meal from the Spanish restaurant recently voted the Best Spanish Restaurant in Dade.
Now featuring a new To-Go menu of meal “packages” for only $16.95 per person. All meal packages 3 courses, starter, main dish and dessert. Meals are prepared and delivered with the same care & quality residents have come to expect from KEBO.
As a special treat, try our Anchoas de Santoña this Easter Wednesday
Today’s special dishes:
Choose 3 Course/ One from each category / 3 platos a escoger entre:
Appetizers / Entrantes (Choose one)
Cold veggies and tomato soup / Gazpacho Andaluz
Spanish omelette with potato, onion / Pincho de tortilla de patata y cebolla
MAIN COURSE / PRINCIPAL (Choose one)
Homemade Ham croquettes (4) with side / Croquetas caseras de jamón (4) con guarnición
Fettuccini with fresh crimini mushrooms / Fettuccini con setas y queso parmesano
SIDE / GUARNICION (Choose one)
Basmati rice or French fries or house salad / Arroz basmati o patatas fritas o ensalada de la casa
POSTRE / DESSERT
Almond cake (or similar) / Tarta de Santiago (o similar)
Wine Specials for today:
White - Oyster Bay 2018 pinot gris - New Zealand - $11.95
Rose - Kendal Jackson reserve 2017 pinot noir rose – California - $9.95
Red - Resalte crianza 2014 tempranillo D.O. Ribera Duero-Spain - $15.95
Call (305) 365-1244 to place an order
Domino’s Pizza
Dominos Wednesday deal!
2 Medium – 2 Toppings Pizza only $5.99 / ea.
Open for takeout and delivery via its own drivers / Mon-Sun 10:30 a.m. to Midnight
Call (305) 361-0000 to place an order
180 Crandon Blvd, Arcade Shopping Center
La Scala
Call to see what Chandra and his Team are cooking up for you this Wednesday.
The popular Italian Bistro now offering their delicious meals to enjoy at home and thanks you for the great response so far for taking out their food and enjoying at home!
To place a takeout order call (786) 773-3633
Open 5 to 9 p.m.
180 Crandon Blvd
Open for takeout only, offering no delivery
Miralmonte Paellas & Spanish Gastronomy
Like in the old country, let delicious food bring the family together!
Allow Miralmonte to give you a taste of authentic Spanish gastronomy!
Serving our specialty – Paellas! Also Spanish omelets, Spanish Sandwiches and much more.
From Monday through Friday Order a Paella Portion from 10 a.m. to NOON, Get Your Paella From 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
SEAFOOD $12
CHICKEN AND VEGETABLES $10
CALL / TEXT: (305)-794-5442
Free Delivery during QUARANTINE
Bocatas - Jamón Serrano y Tomate, Pepito de Lomo, Bacon, Queso, Serranito, Tortilla Española with Pimiento, Chorizo, Morcilla.
Tortilla De Patatas!
Since 1954 in Torrelodones, Madrid. Now in Miami!
Visit us online for information and complete menu. Click here.
Let’s be social. Follow us on Facebook & Instagram: @paellasmiralmontemiami
Brasas KB
Easter Week. A time to enjoy our famous Peruvian Chicken Rotisserie for lunch or dinner that include 2 sides and sauce of your election: huancaína, ají amarillo, huacatay and olivas negras peruanas.
Today’s special. Brasas Loaded Hamburger, includes a fried egg, with one-side (we recommend yuca frita!) for only $12.99.
Mention Islander and a large soda is on us Free!
Takeout and Free Delivery via Freebee on the island
Call (786) 615-2399 to place a takeout order. Open Noon to 8 p.m.
328 Crandon Blvd, Galleria Shopping Center
Artisan Kitchen & Bar
Today’s featured dish is fresh Grilled Octopus.
Enjoy the Artisan quality and flavor in your Home.
We can also deliver our famous craft beers. Call for your favorite
#StayHome FREE Delivery or take out
Free Delivery from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Call us directly at 305-365-6003
Also available – place your order Online here
The Empanadas Key Biscayne
Save! Buy by the dozen - only $29.99 (include 2 sauces)
Sweet. Spicy. Traditional. We have just about every empanada imaginable.
Receive an additional 15% off your online order!
Use PROMOCODE: BESAFE
Order online here or download our app here.
You can also place a takeout or delivery order by calling (305) 699-0663
Open every day 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Kazumi
Enjoy a Kazumi Wednesday!
Call for today’s special rolls.
The modern Japanese fusion restaurant is offering many of their creative dishes for takeout and delivery by their own employees. Available for lunch and dinner.
Open from Noon to 8:30 p.m. 7 days a week!
Only accepting credit card payments.
To place an order call (305) 361-2675 or order online here.
Randazzo’s Italian Seafood and Classics
Enjoy a Marc Randazzo special meal at home this Easter Week.
Call for to see what Marc is cooking up for this Easter Wednesday.
Offering takeout, curbside delivery, Complimentary KB delivery (call us directly).
Call (305) 456-0480 to place your order
Outside the island delivery via @Postmates or @UberEatsOpen
Open until 9 p.m. for Deliveries and Pick-ups
328 Crandon Blvd Ste 112, Galleria Shopping Center
Tutto Pizza & Pasta
Today’s Lunch Special:
Panini Wednesday – Any Panini and soda only $9.00
Offering “No Contact Delivery” – simply request that when ordering online – click here – or by calling (305) 361-2224.
Sun- Thur 11:30 am -10:30pm
Fri-Sat 11:30 am – 11pm
Milanezza
Call for our daily menu specials and to place your order.
NEW! At the “Milanezza Mercadito” we have Gloves, Toilet Paper, Eggs, Milk, Fruits and Vegetables, all Delivered to your home!! While supplies last!
Also delivering the famous AUBI & RAMSA Ice Cream, made with the finest wine & spirits.
Offering delivery from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
“Extra” Deal - 10% off on all online orders. Code ONLINE. Place your order here.
To place a delivery or takeout order, call (305) 646-1001
Sake Room
Crave sushi no more! We will safely deliver delicious rolls!
Enjoy a FREE Crunchy Crab Salad on us, with any $50+ order
Special only good for orders called in to (305) 456-0488
New hours! 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Call (305) 456-0488 to place a takeout or delivery order directly
Following all CDC safety protocols
328 Crandon Blvd Ste 108, Galleria Shopping Center
Grub hub – UberEats also available. Please if you can call us first
Smart Bites
Your Easter Week meals resolved!
Try SmartBites To Go’s Smart-Start-Sampler program. 5 Days of Quality Meals for only $175. Deal includes:
3-Meals / 2-Snacks – Wednesday through Friday, delivered fresh before 6 a.m. Call for details
Freshly baked cookies. We bake ours fresh daily. NOW YOU CAN ENJOY AT HOME ON EASTER SUNDAY! Buy them uncooked by the dozen so you can baked them at home and enjoy them right out of the oven. Order today!
The popular “green” cater & restaurant who was one of the original “food resilience” establishments in Miami, continues to offer quality home-cooked meals. You would be interested to know, they are going back to building their “green-walls/green-building” and growing their own fresh ingredients.
You can order online here or by calling us directly at (305) 894-6325
Pommodori Pizza & Pasta
Today! FREE PIZZA. Enjoy our Buy any Pizza and get one free special!
Any pasta plus house salad and soda only $9.99
Safety! Our oven bakes the pizza at 547 degrees and once done, pizza goes directly into the box, not touched by the pizza maker.
Casual Brazilian-style pizza shop located in the Key Colony Plaza. FREE delivery! Brazilian products available for sale
Additional Easter Week special: 10% off on all your orders.
You may place your order by calling 305- 365-1251 or online by clicking here.
NEW HOURS: Noon to 9 p.m.
Check back tomorrow for more specials as we add more restaurants to #tasteofkeybiscayne-To-Go
And please remember to order from the restaurant directly before using one of the apps – this way we support the local restaurants by saving them the commission they are charged, which at times is as much as 30%