This is a developing story.

The coronavirus pandemic appears to have claimed the life of a person in Key Biscayne. According to unofficial reports from residents and witnesses who contacted Islander News, a man died overnight Sunday after allegedly contracting the COVID-19 virus.

It is not confirmed whether this is a COVID19-related death.

Islander News has contacted the Village Manager’s Office, and both the Key Biscayne Police Department and the Fire Department for conformation but they have yet to respond. We will update once confirmation is received or other information is available.

There have been 52 Coronavirus cases recorded on Key Biscayne / 33149 since the pandemic struck. In Miami-Dade County, 6,119 cases have been recorded and 74 deaths.

According to reports received by Islander News, the deceased was a married man in his 50s. We are keeping his name confidential respecting the family’s privacy.

Sources who spoke with Islander News said the man tested positive for coronavirus several days ago and admitted to Jackson Hospital, where he died.

We will provide more details as soon as we receive confirmation from the authorities.