Haunted Hike: Time for spooky Halloween fun at Bill Baggs

On October 18 and 19 there will be no scarier place on the island than Bill Baggs State Park at the 3rd Annual Halloween Haunted Hike. Join in, if you dare, for terrifying treats and some spooky fun.

This year, in addition to the scary fun, you could take home cash prizes. The Top Three Spooky Spots will receive awards -- $500 for first prize, $300 for second, and $100 for third.

As in previous years, the hike includes Spooky Spots set up by social clubs, community groups, corporations and nonprofits. It is a $10 donation to take the hike, with proceeds benefiting the Friends of Cape Florida. There will also be a children’s carnival area complete with a pumpkin patch, face painting, 25-foot shark slide, dunk tank, food and much more. The children’s area opens at 5 p.m. and the hike is open from 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.

The Haunted Hike is an all ages self-guided tour. If you start down the trail and get too scared, there are exit points to provide you a graceful way out.

All sponsors will be recognized in local media. The deadline to reserve a Spooky Spot is October 13. Call 786-423-1459 for details or to reserve your spot.

The Friends of Cape Florida Inc. is a nonprofit established in 2000 to support the park and help enhance its wildlife and other resources.