2020 Census needed to ensure Key Biscayne gets its fair share of federal funding

As of May 26, out of 34 municipalities in Miami-Dade County, Key Biscayne ranked 26th in response to the 2020 Census, with a rate of 48.4%.

Village officials are making a push for residents to fill out their census document,

The 2020 Census will determine congressional representation and provide demographic data that will impact communities for the next decade. Comprehensive census data helps ensure the community receives its fair share of over $675 billion dollars in federal funding. The money will be used on infrastructure projects to help mitigate sea level rise, beach renourishment, school lunch programs, fire rescue staffing and equipment, and many other programs.

Completing the census is as easy as 1-2-3. Click here to complete your census.