Thursday night, the Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County announced that the county is “under a mosquito-borne illness alert.”

Two additional human local transmission cases of West Nile virus have been confirmed in Miami-Dade County residents. According to the release, there has been a total of twenty-eight West Nile virus infections so far in 2020.

West Nile virus (WNV) is the leading cause of mosquito-borne disease in the continental United States. It is most commonly spread to people by the bite of an infected mosquito. There are no vaccines to prevent or medications to treat WNV infections in people.

In order to prevent the spread of mosquito-borne illness, the Health Department reminds residents to “Drain and Cover.”

DRAIN standing water to stop mosquitoes from multiplying.

• Drain water from garbage cans, house gutters, buckets, coolers or any containers where water has collected.

• Discard old tires, drums, bottles, cans, broken appliances and other items that aren't being used.

• Empty and clean birdbaths and pet's water bowls at least once or twice a week

• Protect boats and vehicles from rain with tarps that don’t accumulate water.

• Maintain swimming pools in good condition and appropriately chlorinated.

COVER skin with clothing or repellent.

• Clothing - Wear shoes, socks, and long pants and long-sleeves.

• Repellent - Apply mosquito repellent to bare skin and clothing.

• Always use repellents according to the label.

Repellents with DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, para-menthane-diol, and IR3535 are effective.

• Use mosquito netting to protect children younger than 2 months old.

For more information, visit DOH’s website.