On Saturday, the Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County placed the county under a mosquito-borne illness alert as the first local case of West Nile virus in 2020 was reported.

According to the Health Department release, “West Nile virus (WNV) is the leading cause of mosquito-borne disease in the continental United States. It is most commonly spread to people by the bite of an infected mosquito. There are no vaccines to prevent or medications to treat WNV in people.”

Most people infected with West Nile virus do not feel sick. About 1 in 5 people who are infected develop a fever and other symptoms such as headache, pain, and fatigue.

