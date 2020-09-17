Heat’s general counsel shares excitement over team’s playoff success

The island is beaming with excitement as the Miami Heat have made it to the NBA’s Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since the Big Three era.

But no one is more excited than Alan Fein, local resident and the team’s general counsel. He, Susan Westfalll and their two sons, Jake and Pete, have called Key Biscayne home since 1980.

“I don’t think anyone thought the Heat would do so well this year,” said Fein, who works with the law firm of Stearns Weaver. “It’s a testament to their collaborative culture and hard work ethic.” The team benefited from some fortuitous player acquisitions, but the secret sauce is “remaining calm and mindful in the eye of the hurricane.”

Fein’s professional life has been remarkably consistent. He was part of the NBA search committee for the City of Miami. “The big-name attorneys thought it was a waste of time but I was a new attorney, 30 and full of energy.”

His energy is still evident today as he shoots a few baskets. “I am really proud of this team. (It) has reminded the city of the importance of the qualities of teamwork, hard work and confidence.”

The Miami Heat play game 2 of their Eastern Conference Final Thursday, September 17 at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

Game 3 of the best-of-seven is Saturday, September 19 at 8:30 p.m. also on ESPN.