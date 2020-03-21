Help protect our sewer system

Versión en español

The Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department is asking residents’ cooperation to protect our wastewater system, particularly now during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As key and county residents are staying home and washing their hands, cleaning and disinfecting more frequently, as they should, more water is flowing through the sewer system,

The biggest threat to the sewer system could be cause by the present sanitary paper shortage. As residents start substituting other items for toilet paper – such as baby wipes and paper towels - the MDWSD is imploring residents to throw these items away in the trash and not flush them down the toilet. These items do not break down in the sewer lines and can cause significant clogs that could lead to sewage spills and pump system failures in treatment plants like Virginia Key, which has already experienced malfunctions in the past.

It is important that only toilet paper and human waste be disposed in the toilet..

Here is a list of items that should not be disposed of via the toilet: