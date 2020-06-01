Monday, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner released documents ruling the death of George Floyd a homicide.

The report stated Floyd experienced a cardiopulmonary arrest while being held down by law enforcement officer(s).

Officials say other "significant" conditions; Arteriosclerotic and hypertensive heart disease, fentanyl intoxication, recent methamphetamine use were contributing factors in Floyd's death.

The state's report contradicts one released earlier Monday by attorneys representing the Floyd family.

The independent autopsy found that Floyd died of “'asphyxiation from sustained pressure” when former Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, held his knee on Floyd's neck, ignoring his cries of distress.

An attorney representing the family, Ben Crump, wants the third-degree murder charge against Chauvin upgraded to first-degree murder.