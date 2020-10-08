Share the Boo is back!

Launched in 2019 with the support of the Chief Press Foundation and the Key Biscayne Community Foundation, the initiative successfully collected 400 Halloween costumes that are now being distributed Belafonte TACOLCY Center in Liberty City

For 2020, program founder, Isabel del Valle McGuinness, had to rethink the concept due to Covid-19. The donated costumes will be stored for distribution in 2021.

“I am so thankful to all the people who helped make my idea a reality last year and now I ask for their support once again,” said Isabel, a 9th grader at MAST.

She is looking to donate 400 pre-made bags of Halloween candy. Chase Bank helped kick things off by donating 500 lollipops and 500 pencils.

Also, 32 books that have been donated and can also be purchased by clicking here.

Donations of candy or costumes can be dropped at:

Islander News offices, located at 104 Crandon Blvd, Suite 301 - (305)361-3333

At the Saturday Farmers Market in the Hermanos de la Calle tent. The Farmers Market runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Key Biscayne Community Church, 355 Glenridge Rd.

Security desk of Botanica at Key Colony

For more information, email ShareTheBoo@Gmail.com or call (786) 483-9154 or (786) 973-4748.

Follow Share-the_boo on Instagram.