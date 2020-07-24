High Schools sports activities postponed until at least Aug. 24

Late Thursday, the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) voted to postpone the start of falls sports until at least August 24. This is a reversal of their Monday 10-5 vote in favor of maintaining the state’s July 27 start for high school fall sports.

Thursday’s vote was 11-4 to postpone all activities amidst pressure from school districts, including Miami-Dade, to reverse the decision to start fall sports practices as scheduled.

The delay means schools will not hold tryouts or practices until at least Aug. 24, however, they can continue with conditioning.

The FHSAA plans to hold an in-person follow-up meeting by Aug. 17 to discuss conditions and decide if the state can move forward with the Aug. 24 start.