On Virginia Key July 15, City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez signed a resolution establishing a fund to operate the African-American History Museum and called upon Miami-Dade County to release $20 Million in bond money to help build it.

"We are seizing the moment to honor the city's past and future by funding the operating budget of the museum," said Suarez.

"The museum represents both pain and progress by highlighting a shameful history of segregation, but also representing hope and inspiration.”