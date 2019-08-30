We are hoping for the best in that Hurricane Dorian does not totally ruin this Labor Day weekend. Here are some ideas to do this weekend, on and off the island, including movies premiering this Labor Day Weekend. .

For alerts on Hurricane Dorian, monitor the National Hurricane Center website.

Miami Spice

A good break from Dorian, weather permitting, is to take advantage of Miami Spice and enjoy a visit to that favorite or new restaurant you have been meaning to enjoy. The popular Miami Spice restaurant event, which features discounts to top restaurants, runs through Sept. 30 with at least 241 participating restaurants for 2019.

Friday August 30

THINGS TO DO ON THE ISLAND…

Domino Club

2:00 p.m. Friday. Come in from the rain to enjoy an afternoon of Domino. In the Adult Lounge at the KB Community Center. Key Biscayne Community Center is located at 10 Village Green Way, Key Biscayne. You can reach them at (305) 365-8900 or by visiting

Novecento

3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday. Kick-off the weekend with Happy Hour and Black Friday… $8.00 Johnny Walker Black. Also enjoy Novecento’s famous Happy Hour featuring $7 mixed Cocktails and $5 Bubbly, Wine, Beer, and delicious food specials. Novecento is located at 620 Crandon Blbd. See their menu here.

Happy hour at Milanezza.

4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday. Start the Labor Day Weekend with drinks special and 50% off Wine Glass, Draft Beer and Cocktails (Dine-in only). Milanezza is located at 700 Crandon Blvd, Key Biscayne. You can reach them at (305) 646-1001 See their menu here.

Rum y Cafecito at Rumbar

7:00 p.m. Friday. The fun continues at the Ritz tonight with Rum y Cafecito at Rumbar in the Ritz featuring half-off cigars, $10 rum and cafecito cocktails, rum & cafecito cocktail cart, a cigar roller and domino table set ups. Live music. Rumbar at the Ritz is located on 455 Grand Bay Dr, Key Biscayne. Call (305) 365-4500 for more information or visit.

Live music at Artisian

8:00 p.m. Friday. Group performing tonight is Latin Jazz. No cover show. Artisian Kitchen Bar. 685 Crandon Blvd. For more information call 305-365-6003 or visit

Music and Libations at Tumbao.

9:30 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. Friday the party is at Tumbao, Key Biscayne’s Hidden Gem. Popular DI Antonio will rock on music and take your requests. Enjoy a perfect mix of classic and original crafted cocktails by Tumbao’s mixologists which bring to life their history and location, all in a relaxed and fun atmosphere. Tumbao is located in the Key Colony Plaza at 200 Crandon Blvd, Key Biscayne. You can reach them at (305) 365-1242 or by visiting then online.

Events close to the island

Free entrance to the ICA museum

11:00 a.m.to 7:00 p.m. Friday ICA Miami, in collaboration with the Miami Design District, presents the first public project in the United States by Yona Friedman. Friedman is recognized as one the most important architectural thinkers of the postwar period. 61 NE 41st St, Miami, FL 33137 h

Free Friday’s night at the Wolfsonian museum

6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, the Wolfsonian museum offers free admission and free tours of its permanent collections or temporary exhibitions. Free music is usually a part of this event, too. The Wolfsonian-FIU is at 1001 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 33139. Phone: (305) 535-1001 or visit

Jam on percussion for free

7:00 to 9:00 p.m. Friday. Channel the inner musician you’ve always wanted to be during the free Friday Night Drum Jam at the South Florida Center for Percussive Arts, 12770 SW 125 Ave.in South Dade.

Siempre Flamenco

8 p.m. Friday, 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, August 31, 4 p.m. Sunday, September 1. Siempre Flamenco's Festival de Cante brings Miami audiences a spine tingling experience for the 14th edition of this much anticipated event! Past favorites and fresh new faces of Cante and Baile will join forces in a unique performance that will exhilarate audiences with an up-close experience in the Carnival Studio Theater at the Adrienne Arsht Center at 1300 Biscayne Blvd, Miami. (305) 949-6722.

Fifth annual Ball & Chain music festival

12 p.m. to 3 a.m. Friday, Saturday, Sunday. Ball & Chain, Little Havana’s most famous live music hotspot is thrilled to announce their fifth annual music festival in honor of the venue’s 84th anniversary this Labor Day Weekend, August 30 - September 1, 2019. Enjoy performances by many popular South Florida Acts like Suenalo, Conjunto Progreso, Karla Marie Rosado and many more. The historical landmark originally opened its doors in September 1935 as a booming live jazz bar that finally closed in the 1950s. The iconic venue reopened in September 2014 decked out in retro Cuban flare with tropical touches under new ownership by Ben Bush, Zack Bush and Bill Fuller. For additional information about Ball & Chain, please visit This is event is free and open to the public.

Labor Day Weekend at The Citadel

11:30 a.m. to midnight Friday Aug. 30 - Monday, Sept. 2. Enjoy rooftop sessions with DJ Mike, a Maker Monday workshop, Labor Day drink specials all day, Konpa on the Roof, Crunch ‘n Brunch with Fitshop and Cryo Therapy. The Citadel, 8300 NE 2 Ave. Miami. Free admission. RSVP here.

New movies open this weekend

Spider Man, Away from home. PG 13, Action/Adventure. Comedy

Tod@s Caen. PG 13, Comedy

Official Secrets R, Drama, Suspense/Thriller

Nezha, Animated, Sci-Fi/Fantasy

Saturday, August 31

THINGS TO DO ON THE ISLAND…

Farmers Market

9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Saturday. Weather permitting. Local farmers coming to the Key to sell their fresh goods! Key Biscayne Community Church, 355 Glenridge Road Key Biscayne. For more info call (305) 361-2411 or visit

Power Yoga

9:30 a.m. Saturday. Test yourself. This class is designed to safely build a strong abdominal core through yoga techniques and stretching. Ideal for athletes and those interested in a mentally and physically challenging class. Participants will leave feeling energized and inspired. At the Island Room in the KB Community Center. Fee $9/$15. Key Biscayne Community Center is located at 10 Village Green Way, Key Biscayne. You can reach them at (305) 365-8900 or by visiting

Salsa night at Rumbar

7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday. Come to learn and enjoy a night of pura salsa! Salsa dance lessons, music, signature cocktails with salsa & guacamole - $12. Domino tables . Rumbar at the Ritz is located on 455 Grand Bay Dr, Key Biscayne. Call (305) 365-4500 for more information or visit.

Events close to the island

Patricia & Phillip Frost Art Museum

10:00 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday Free Museum admission. Visit and tour the Frost Art Museum. Your exhibitions. Kids will enjoy the Kenan-Flagler Family Discovery Gallery, grab a bite to eat at Vicky Café and more. Patricia & Phillip Frost Art Museum located at 10975 SW 17th St Miami.

Music Lab for Kids: Making a Theme Song

12:00 p.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Create a theme song for your favorite show, book, or game using GarageBand on iPad. Lessons cover rhythm basics, and kids will get hands-on experimenting with Smart Drums, adding pre-recorded loops, and remixing their theme song. Bring your iPad or we’ll provide one. Recommended for ages 6–12. Apple store at Brickell City Center. 701 S. Miami Avenue Miami, FL 33130. For more events and signing in contact

Wharfin’ Around the USA: food and wine festival

Noon to closing Saturday. Aug. 30-Sept. 1. Road trip through the USA, grab a road map at the entrance and have it stamped at all the represented regions including South Florida, the Deep South, The Eastern Seaboard, New England, The Midwest and Southwest, the California coast, the Northwest and South Pacific. Live music and food and drink specials throughout the day. Families welcomes before sunset, after sunset 21 and over. The Wharf Miami. 114 SW North River Dr. Free admission.

Free tour at the Adrienne ARsht Center

Noon. Saturday and Monday. The Adrienne Arsht Center offers a free tour every Monday and Saturday at noon. The tour lasts approximately one hour. No reservations are required. Tours depart from the lobby of the Sanford and Dolores Ziff Ballet Opera House. You might even see some production happenings if the timing is right. 1300 Biscayne Blvd, Miami. (305) 949-6722.

American Airlines Arena concerts

8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. (doors open at 7 p.m.) Marco Antonio Solis “El mas querido” will be bringing his La Historia Continua 2019 tour to AmericanAirlines Arena Saturday, August 31. For tickets

Next week concert: Alejandro Sanz September 7 -8 / J Balvin “Arco Iris tour” September 14

For more concert’s information and tickets visit

Miami Design District

8:30 p.m. to 11 p.m Friday. Live music Friday’s at St Roch. Check out music from: Marquise Fair, Jahzel Dotel, and Two guys and a Blues hat. St. Roch market Miami, 140 NE 39th St,. suite 241. For more info visit

Cinema $8 late-night movies at Coral Gables Art Cinema

11:45 p.m. Saturday. Night owls who love movies will want to get in on the discount late-night movie screenings at the Coral Gables Art Cinema at Admission is $8 and includes a free popcorn. The Coral Gables Art Cinema is located at 260 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables, FL (Across Books & Books). Call 786-385-9689 for more info. or visit

Teatro en Miami en español

Diferentes opciones para este fin de semana de treatro en espaniol. Consulta las variadas obras que se exhiben cada fin de semana. Compra tus entradas anticipadas

Teatro Trial

Teléfono: 305-443-1009. Dirección: 3715 SW St, Miami - para mas información visite - Labor day Cupon 2 x 1

Teatro 8 - Teléfono: 305-541-4841. Dirección: 2101 SW 8 st. Miami . Parqueo gratis

Sunday, September 1

ON THE ISLAND…

Tai Chi/Qi Gong

8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Free Tai Chi/Qi Gong is held on the Village Green, or at the second floor of the Key Biscayne Community Center if inclement weather. Key Biscayne Community Center is located at 10 Village Green Way, Key Biscayne. You can reach them at (305) 365-8900 or by visiting

PickleBall @ KBCC

10:00 a.m. to Noon Sunday. Come alone or with a friend to have some fun at our PickleBall sessions. A recent report by NBC news named pickleball the fastest growing sport in America. In the gym at the KB Community Center. Must register with the front desk. Key Biscayne Community Center is located at 10 Village Green Way, Key Biscayne. You can reach them at (305) 365-8900 or by visiting

Sunday’s brunch & Happy hours on the island

Lightkeepers

12.30 to 3.30 p.m. Sunday Brunch featuring bottomless bubbly. food, dessert and more. For more information and reservations visit

Milanezza

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Brunch Menu with all you can drink Mimosas for $25. For more information and reservations, visit

Tutto pizza & Pasta

2 x 1 All Day Everyday Prosecco, Sangria or Mojito Prosecco. For more information and reservations visit

Novecento

3pm-8pm Sunday. $7 Cocktails & $5 Bubbly, Wine, Beer. For more information and reservations, visit

Events close to the island

Free kids’ admission at Miami Seaquarium

Even though kids are Back to School they can still enjoy a bit of summer fun at Miami Seaquarium. Kids ages 3-9 years old are admitted FREE with a paid general admission online. Admission tickets must be purchased online - Miami Seaquarium is located at 4400 Rickenbacker Causeway, Miami. (305) 361-5705

Free Family Day at the Bass Museum

2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Sunday. The Bass museum offers a Free Family Day. Activities include art projects, scavenger hunts and prizes. Admission is free. For kids, enjoy the Design Challenge: Self Portrait. Using only the materials provided, kids design a self-portrait that represents everything they love. The Bass is located at 2100 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. (305) 673-7530.

Live music at Lagniappe. Rodolfo Zuniga Trio

9 p.m. to midnight Sunday The Rodolfo Zuniga Trio features long time collaborators and members of the RZ Surfaces band, Derek Fairholm on Piano, and Dave Fernandez on saxophone. This band's sound varies from contemporary original compositions to traditional jazz trio repertoire weaving in and out of a highly interactive and energetic improvisations every Sunday Night at Lagniappe. 3425 NE 2nd Ave, Miami, (305) 576-0108

Note: Before heading out to an event, we suggest calling or visiting the event website listed to verify information. Event info is subject to change without notice by the venue or organizer. .

Have an event you would like to feature? Send your event information to karina@islandernews.com – Subject line of email should read: Calendar submission