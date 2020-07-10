How to avoid these three commonly made boat safety miscues

Most boaters are safety conscious. They don’t like making mistakes. The BoatUS Foundation for Boating Safety and Clean Water recommends avoiding these three common boating mistakes to help keep all aboard safe:

1. Using your cellphone. Making a call, checking social media, using a non boating app, sending email or watching videos distracts from safe operation of a boat. Operator inattention and improper lookout, combined with operator inexperience, excessive speed and alcohol are the top five contributing factors in boating accidents. Boaters should learn the S.C.A.N. (Search, Concentrate, Analyze and Negotiate) method to help navigate safely and stay clear of other traffic.

2. Not taking a boating safety course. Many boaters learn about boating safety from family or friends alone. This may not be the best education. The foundation’s 2019 report found 70% percent of deaths occurred on boats where the operator did not receive boating safety instruction. Taking a boating safety instruction course will improve your chance for a safe day on the water. The BoatUS Foundation offers the only free online boating safety course approved by the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators

3. Allowing guests to consume unlimited amounts of alcohol. Recreational vessels operate under a wide range of hazardous conditions, from a blazing sun to wind-whipped waves kicked up by a late afternoon thunderstorm. All of these, combined with alcohol, create a challenge for the person at the helm, who is legally responsible for everyone aboard. Alcohol use is the leading known contributing factor in fatal boating accidents. Save it for when you and your guests are safely back at the dock.

The BoatUS Foundation for Boating Safety and Clean Water is a nonprofit that promotes safe, clean and responsible boating. FTo see the range of boating courses it provides, visit them online here.