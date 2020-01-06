How Weight Watchers has changed my life

Editor’s note: This essay by Key Biscayne resident Sylka Perz-Garcia was submitted to Oprah Winfrey for her Oprah 2020 Tour, and was selected for inclusion.

Obesity was ruining me. I was pre diabetic and had been taking blood pressure medication for 2 years. When I had to start taking a beta blocker for tachycardia, I knew it was time for me to make a change. I did not want to live the rest of my life feeling sick and dependent on medication. Being fully aware that these metabolic diseases were something that I was doing to myself and could be drastically improved, if not cured, with the right eating habits and exercise.

It was at that time I decided to take control of my life. I joined WW (Weight Watchers) in January 2017 and it changed my life, quite literally. It has given me the freedom to enjoy life in a healthy way by giving me an easy structure with parameters to follow and guide me. Over time exercising these practices, I am totally cured. I was able to stop all medications completely! My blood pressure as well as my A1C levels are completely normal now.

I started making small changes in my diet and adding movement by walking a few steps more every day. Once I started seeing results, it just motivated me further to stick with the changes and even added more and more challenges!

Once my eating habits were under control with WW (the app is extremely helpful), I took on running. Me! My friends still tease me because I used to say I would only run if something was chasing me 😊. The reality is that I have fallen in love with it! I ran my first half marathon in April 2018, and am now training for my third in November this year and my first marathon in January 2020! I am a couch potato no more!

With 54 pounds gone, I feel free and healthy now. You don’t need to become a runner or do any strenuous activity to be successful. Consistency and commitment will get you to where you want to be.

If you want to run … well, just let me know and I will be your running buddy 😉