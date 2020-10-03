Hurricane center monitoring 3 systems in the Atlantic while Tropical Storm Gamma gains strength

Saturday morning, the National Hurricane Center was monitoring a tropical wave over the eastern and central Caribbean Sea and forecasters say the chances of development are at 50-percent and could develop into a tropical depression next week. The system is producing heavy rains and winds affecting portions of the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, and portions of the coasts of Colombia and Venezuela.

A second tropical wave located over the central tropical Atlantic is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Chances of development are 20-percent.

Forecasters give an area of showers and thunderstorms over the central Atlantic more than 1000 miles east-southeast of Bermuda a 10-percent chance of development.

The 24th named storm of the season, Tropical Storm Gamma, continued to strengthen Saturday morning, moving toward the Yucatan Peninsula and is moving toward the northwest near 9 mph. Gamma is expected to produce heavy rainfall over the Yucatan Peninsula, far western Cuba.

