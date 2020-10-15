Hurricane center monitoring three tropical systems
National Hurricane Center

As of Thursday morning, the National Hurricane Center was monitoring three tropical systems, however, the chances for developing into cyclones are forecasted to be low.

According to Friday morning’s advisory, a broad area of low pressure could form by early next week over the SW Caribbean Sea. Some gradual development of the system will be possible thereafter. Formation chance through 5 days is 20 percent.

Another area close to the the Windward Islands is producing a showers and thunderstorms, according to the hurricane center.

The system has a 10% chance of becoming a tropical depression or tropical storm and faces significant hurdles of developing thanks to upper level winds inhibiting its growth.

