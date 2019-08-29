Here is the official 5:00 a.m. Thursday Public advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

From Village Connect - Hurricane Dorian Alert #5

According to the National Hurricane Center 5 p.m. advisory on August 28, 2019, the storm has strengthened into a hurricane and Key Biscayne continues to be within the 5 day cone of uncertainty. The National Hurricane Center reports the average forecast errors at Days 4 and 5 are 150-200 miles.

Today, Governor Ron DeSantis declared a State of Emergency for counties in the path of Hurricane Dorian, inclusive of Miami-Dade County.

The National Hurricane Center projects Hurricane Dorian will make landfall on Florida's East Coast as a major hurricane.

Due to the uncertainty in the track of this storm, every resident along Florida's East Coast needs to be ready!

Everyone should have 7 days of supplies, including water and medicine and should have an evacuation plan.

Please continue to closely monitor the National Hurricane Center website for the latest storm updates.