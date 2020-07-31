Tropical Storm Isaias hit Puerto Rico with 60-mph winds and heavy rains Thursday before making landfall in the Dominican Republic Thursday afternoon, impacting Haiti along its path. It was upgraded to a category 1 hurricane late Thursday night, earlier than forecasted.

Isaias is moving NW at 15 mph, packing 80 mph winds with higher gusts. It is forecasted to be near the central Bahamas late Friday and move close to NW Bahamas and near South Florida on Saturday.

While South Florida was out of the cone of uncertainty as of the 5 a.m. advisory, Tropical Storm Watches remain in effect for the east coast of Florida, including Miami-Dade and Key Biscayne, extending from Ocean Reef to Sebastian Inlet and Lake Okeechobee.

