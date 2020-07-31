Hurricane Isaias’ track shifts west. Tropical Storm Warning issued for Southeast Florida.

The 5 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center brought a slight west-shift to Hurricane Isaias track, bringing it closer to Florida. As a result, Southeastern Florida, including Miami-Dade County, is now under a Tropical Storm Warning.

A Warning means Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the area within 36 hours.

As of the latest advisory, Isaias was located approx. 195 miles SSE of Nassau, Bahamas, moving NW at 15 mph. Some of the models indicate a westward shift on the track. According to forecasters, this is due to the north ridge of Isaias not weakening as quickly as expected. Two models used by forecasters show Isaias making landfall in 36-48 hours along the southeast Florida coast, but as a weaker system, possibly below hurricane strength.

The Hurricane Center revised their advisory to include a Hurricane Warning from Boca Raton to the Volusia/Brevard County Line and a Hurricane Watch from Hallandale Beach north to Boca Raton to.

