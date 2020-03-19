Iconic cap-and-gown college graduations in FL won’t take place for thousands of students

With a brief online announcement by the State University System of Florida Tuesday: “Traditional on-campus commencement ceremonies will not be held in May. Instead, each university is directed to develop an alternate schedule or method of delivery.”

What that alternate method of delivery will be is not certain — universities will be working on a plan.

The pomp-and-circumstance commencement exercises are just one of the changes Americans are weathering as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

In Florida, a growing number of deaths and rising COVID-19 infections have led to school closures, restrictions on mass gatherings and other measures.

COVID-19 is the respiratory disease that can be fatal and is caused by the new coronavirus.

This story appeared on the website of the Florida Phoenix, a nonprofit news organization dedicated to coverage of state government and politics from Tallahassee. You can visit them by clicking here.