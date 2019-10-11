Injured manatee undergoing medical treatment at Miami Seaquarium

A young adult female manatee rescued Oct. 6 at Key Largo after suffering a boat strike injury to its tail is undergoing treatment at the Miami Seaquarium.

Representations from the Dolphin Research Center (DRC) and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) brought the female manatee to the Seaquarium after she was severely injured by a boat propellor. The manatee’s wounds were treated, and she was given antibiotic medication.

The manatee, unnamed so far but 7-feet-long, is currently swimming in one of the Park’s rehabilitation pools and remains in guarded condition.

As part of the Manatee Rescue & Rehabilitation Partnership (MRP), the Seaquarium is an acute care rehabilitation facility that has provided medical care to rescued manatees since 1955. In the past 10 years, the Park has cared for and rehabilitated 84 manatees and 175 sea turtles.

If you spot a manatee in distress (or dead), contact the FWC Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC.

Miami Seaquarium is located at 4400 Rickenbacker Causeway, Miami.