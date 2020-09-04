Tips for your inshore fishing experience as snook season now open

September 1 marked the reopening of snook season, and if this is your targeted species, try your luck fishing around the Oceanside inlets and beaches near Key Biscayne. You are sure to get bites if you fish along the bridges leading to Key Biscayne, along the shorelines from the Crandon Park boat ramp, and along the shorelines of Cape Florida.

A large live shrimp, soft plastic shrimps attached to a ¼ ounce, 3/8th ounce red Hookup lure jig head, or a hard-plastic baitfish imitation lure all will get you strikes from snook. You can fish the shrimp free lined, or near the bottom with the help of a jig head, or just hooked to a Mustad Ultra Point #2 Big Game short shank hook and a small egg sinker and leader.

Leader material should be in the 30 to 50-pound lines. Hard plastics can be cast and retrieved or trolled at around 6 to 8 knots. Each angler is allowed one snook a day and the snook must measure between 28 and 32 inches from tip of lower jaw to end of tail.

To possess a legal size snook the angler must have a snook stamp and a saltwater fishing license.

The offshore bite has mostly been king mackerel in 100 to 200 feet of water. Bonitos, barracudas, wahoo and a few blackfin tunas are also biting in the same depths as the kingfish. Fresh ballyhoo, live pilchards, and threadfin herring have been the top baits for these fish.

Further offshore, from 600 to 1,700 feet of water, dolphin fish have been scattered. The weedlines and scattered weeds have almost all disappeared since last week’s stormy weather. There has been quite a bit of magical floating debris out there. Most dolphin fishermen are trolling feathers and plastic squids as they look for floating debris. Once spotted, troll your baits past the debris; if no hits, go back to the debris and fish some live or dead baits just to make sure there is not something lurking down deep. A vertical jig dropped a hundred feet or deeper will often bring the fish up to the surface, and you might hook up to a tasty wahoo as well.

Get out early so you can be the first to target the snook and dolphins. By midafternoon, start looking for those dangerous thunderstorms that have been forming inland then racing offshore.

Tight Lines and Great Fishing!

Capt. Alan Sherman, who operates “Get Em” Sportfishing Charters, has been leading fishing charters in South Florida for 30+ years. He can be reached here or by calling (786) 436-2064.

