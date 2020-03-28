Insidious nature of coronavirus impacts all aspects of Key Biscayne life

In a world that is ruled by the vagaries of a highly contagious virus. A world that literally changes by the minute, what is “normal”?

Not two weeks ago, conversations around the village focused on continuing traffic issues on Crandon Boulevard, golf carts being driven by teens, parking issues at the Community Center, seaweed starting to reappear on our beaches, and the winning ways of our local youth soccer starts. That’s gone. Faded. A thing of the past.

Now, our world is dominated by COVID-19. Coronavirus. Infections. Deaths. Exploding numbers. The poor personal habits of those who think themselves immune. Concern by responsible citizens about inadvertently passing the virus on to their loved ones or condo neighbors or fellow grocery store shoppers.

Two weeks ago the COVID-19 situation was a growing, but not dire, concern. One week ago, as the true nature of this virus showed itself, -- with cases growing in multiples every day, and the death toll rising steadily -- our world exploded into a semi-controlled chaotic new “normal.”

The health care system kicked into high gear – and quickly realized they were critically short of masks, gloves, ventilators and space to deal with the oncoming onslaught of patients. Heeding the clarion call for assistance, the federal, state, county and local government bodies stepped up to coordinate responses, find the needed supplies and equipment, and started erecting facilities that could serve the anticipated overflow.

They also stepped up actions to control the movement of the population. Closing schools. Closing park access. Closing bars. Sports teams stopped playing. Restaurant hours were curtailed and then severely restricted to take out only. Church services were stopped. Access onto the island was temporarily blocked so police could check that only residents were coming here. But that was a logistical nightmare and has been adjusted.

People have been encouraged to self-quarantine if they suspected they were exposed to the virus. And now Miami has mandated that all 400,000 of its residents quarantine themselves.

And on and on it goes … and continues. The Islander News has been a reliable source of news from all sources, and we continue to work to keep readers up to speed with factual reporting – in print, online and via social platforms like Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn. But the message gets, as one person put it, “discombobulated” when people with time on their hands and fast fingers get onto WhatsApp chats or other venues to vet -- or purposefully spread -- rumors. Inevitably, these rumors start to take on a life of their own. Anxiety grows. The truth gets lost.

Now – as scientists worldwide work to develop a vaccine to eliminate the virus, or a treatment regimen to fight it -- the White House and Congress have agreed to a $2 Trillion stimulus program to help people laid off and businesses shuttered to get back on their feet.

But it will take time, because we’ve not yet seen the worst of this insidious virus, according to the medical experts.

Yes this was one heck of a week, and we fear it will continue this way. But together we will get through it. Please just follow the guidance of the experts. Remain diligent to the threat. Stay healthy. Remain positive, Breathe deeply and be thankful we live in a community that has shown its heart and caring nature.

Highlights from the week that was: