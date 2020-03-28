Insidious nature of coronavirus impacts all aspects of Key Biscayne life

In a world that is ruled by the vagaries of a highly contagious virus. A world that literally changes by the minute, what is “normal”?
Not two weeks ago, conversations around the village focused on continuing traffic issues on Crandon Boulevard, golf carts being driven by teens, parking issues at the Community Center, seaweed starting to reappear on our beaches, and the winning ways of our local youth soccer starts. That’s gone. Faded. A thing of the past.
Now, our world is dominated by COVID-19. Coronavirus. Infections. Deaths. Exploding numbers. The poor personal habits of those who think themselves immune. Concern by responsible citizens about inadvertently passing the virus on to their loved ones or condo neighbors or fellow grocery store shoppers.
Two weeks ago the COVID-19 situation was a growing, but not dire, concern. One week ago, as the true nature of this virus showed itself, -- with cases growing in multiples every day, and the death toll rising steadily -- our world exploded into a semi-controlled chaotic new “normal.”
The health care system kicked into high gear – and quickly realized they were critically short of masks, gloves, ventilators and space to deal with the oncoming onslaught of patients. Heeding the clarion call for assistance, the federal, state, county and local government bodies stepped up to coordinate responses, find the needed supplies and equipment, and started erecting facilities that could serve the anticipated overflow.
They also stepped up actions to control the movement of the population. Closing schools. Closing park access. Closing bars. Sports teams stopped playing. Restaurant hours were curtailed and then severely restricted to take out only. Church services were stopped. Access onto the island was temporarily blocked so police could check that only residents were coming here. But that was a logistical nightmare and has been adjusted.
People have been encouraged to self-quarantine if they suspected they were exposed to the virus. And now Miami has mandated that all 400,000 of its residents quarantine themselves.
And on and on it goes … and continues. The Islander News has been a reliable source of news from all sources, and we continue to work to keep readers up to speed with factual reporting – in print, online and via social platforms like Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn. But the message gets, as one person put it, “discombobulated” when people with time on their hands and fast fingers get onto WhatsApp chats or other venues to vet -- or purposefully spread -- rumors. Inevitably, these rumors start to take on a life of their own. Anxiety grows. The truth gets lost.
Now – as scientists worldwide work to develop a vaccine to eliminate the virus, or a treatment regimen to fight it -- the White House and Congress have agreed to a $2 Trillion stimulus program to help people laid off and businesses shuttered to get back on their feet.
But it will take time, because we’ve not yet seen the worst of this insidious virus, according to the medical experts.
Yes this was one heck of a week, and we fear it will continue this way. But together we will get through it. Please just follow the guidance of the experts. Remain diligent to the threat. Stay healthy. Remain positive, Breathe deeply and be thankful we live in a community that has shown its heart and caring nature.
Highlights from the week that was:
- 3/19 – State Department issues warning on foreign travel.
- 3/19 – Key Biscayne Community Center moves some fitness classes online.
- 3/19 – Miami-Dade closes beaches, including Crandon Park.
- 3/19 Catholic Archdiocese cancels Masses and other events. Other denominations following suit.
- 3/19 – Miami Dade County takes over the “lead’ In number of coronavirus cases in Florida, with 101. Florida reporting 432 cases. 13,159 in the US and 242,191 globally
- 3/20 – Collective sigh of relief as federal tax filing deadline moved to July 15
- 3/20 – Winn Dixie’s attempt to help seniors get safe shopping time is a bust as crowds join in. Things get better later.
- 3/20 – Stats: State case count up to 520. Miami Dade reporting 123 virus cases. 18,563 in the US. Globally, 250,852 cases
- 3/20 – Florida governor orders state parks closed, including Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park.
- 3/20 – City of Miami implements curfew; also orders hotels closed.
- 3/21 – Miami-Dade Water and Sewer implores residents to only put toilet paper in their toilets, not other materials that can clog the system and cause spills.
- 3/21 – Statistics: State reporting 706 coronavirus cases. Dade at 169. Meanwhile, 24,148 new cases in the US and 303,180 worldwide.
- 3/22 – Miami-Dade mayor orders boat ramps closed to prevent “rafting” in violation of crowd control measures to help stop the spread of virus.
- 3/22 – Florida Governor DeSantis considering relocating those who test positive for COVID-19, or show symptoms, to shelters, such as empty convention centers or hotels. This would prevent them from returning home and possibly infecting family, friends or neighbors.
- 3/22 – Village issues emergency order restricting non-residents from coming onto island.
- 3/22 – Stats: 1,007 cases in Florida; 227 in Dade, with statistics showing infected rate is spread fairly evenly from age 20 to 69
- 3/22 – Testing site to open at Marlins Park for drive-in only
- 3/22 – Piano Flash Mob held online via Zoom for sequestered students and residents to enjoy performances of works by students of Amarylli Fridegotto of Key Biscayne Piano Academy
- 3/23 – Islander News continues twice daily updates on coronavirus cases in Village, county, state, nation and world. 7,425 in the US, 1,227 in Florida, 278 in Miami Dade
- 3/23 – Mayor Mike Davey video message calls for patience as village works through issues with implementation of emergency order restricting non-residents from coming onto the island. Massive wait times were reported at traffic stops for ID checks.
- 3/23 – Travelers coming to Florida from New Yorkers ordered to quarantine for 14 days, likely impacting many KB residents.
- 3/23 – Miami Dade COVID-19 cases exploded overnight with 60 new positives.
- 3/23 – Islander New launches #taste of key biscayne-on-the-go service to connect residents with restaurants doing take out.
- 3/24 – KB COVID-19 cases up to 7 confirmed. Meanwhile the rumors of many more spreading like wildfire on WhatsApp chats
- 3/24 – COVID-19 testing site to open at Marlins Park
- 3/24 – Miami-Dade County. no more than 10 people gathered anywhere
- 3/24 – Miami shelter in place ordered for 400K
- 3/25 - $2 Trillion stimulus package agreement between White House and Senate.
- 3/25 – 1,682 in Florida. Dade has 400 cases.
- 3/27 - President Trump signs the $2 Trillion stimulus package into law
- 3/28 - Stats: State case count up to 4,038. Miami Dade reporting 1,121 virus cases. 121,478 in the US. Globally, 660,706 cases. I-10 and I-95 checkpoints erected to screen those coming into the State from Louisiana and New York.
- Key Biscayne reports 16 COVID19 cases