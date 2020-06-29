Monday, the Iran government issued an arrest warrant for Donald Trump over drone strike that killed top general Qassem Soleimani.

Iran has asked Interpol for help carrying out the arrest.

According to an article in the Daily Mail, “Trump faces no danger of arrest.”

According to the article, “the charges underscore the heightened tensions between Iran and the United States since Trump unilaterally withdrew America from Tehran's nuclear deal with world powers.”

Interpol, based in France, receives requests and then meets by committee and discusses whether to share the information with its member states.

The U.S. killed Soleimani, who oversaw the Revolutionary Guard's expeditionary Quds Force, and others in the January strike near Baghdad International Airport.