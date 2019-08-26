Is the millage rate consequential?

Yes. But, if your residential property has a Homestead Exemption, maybe not in the way you might think.

The concept of a millage rate is fairly confusing for most of us, so I will try to share some insight

The Village of Key Biscayne’s millage rate is currently 3.1. What that means is that the Village will tax property owners $3.1 per $1,000 of a property’s assessed value. (Notice it is not market value).

The county’s Property Appraiser sets the assessed value for each property every year. It is affected by changes in market value but may be limited by the State of Florida’s “Save our Homes” constitutional amendment.

The “Save our Homes” amendment was enacted in 1995 to protect residential properties from having their property taxes go up based on rising market values and taxing people out of their homes. It caps increases to the assessed value of residential properties with a Homestead Exemption at 3% per year.

Every May the Village holds its Budget Workshop and begins the process of setting the millage rate for the upcoming year.

With our current millage rate at 3.1, a property assessed by the county at the Key Biscayne median of $700,000 will pay $2,170 to the Village. That is it, typically about 17% of our overall property taxes.

The majority of our property taxes actually goes to the public school system and then the county, both getting significantly more than our Village.

Since incorporation, the market value of residential properties on Key Biscayne has gone up significantly faster than 3% per year. The “Save our Homes” cap on increases to assessed values has controlled the rise in property taxes to our benefit.

As an example, it would not be uncommon to have a property with a market value of $1 million and an assessed value of $400,000, paying taxes at the lower value.

Because of that differential, property taxes for homesteaded properties go up 3% every year, even when the millage rate stays the same. The assessed value of these properties only changes significantly, to market value, when they change hands.

Now, the “Save our Homes” amendment does not protect corporations that own homes or investors that do not live in their homes. The assessed value of those properties do follow market value and so do their taxes

The Village Council has proposed that the millage rate be raised to the rollback rate. The rollback rate is the rate necessary to keep Village revenues exactly the same as they were the previous year.

Homesteaded properties would go up 3% plus the incremental rise in millage. For the previously mentioned property assessed at $700,000, that would mean 3% plus about $60.

For non-Homesteaded properties that saw their assessed value decrease this year, their contribution to the Village would most likely be no higher than last year.

On the other hand, keeping the millage rate at the current 3.1 means a tax break to corporations and investors that don’t have a Homestead Exemption. That could mean a decrease in taxes of 2-3% depending on the assessment decrease for those properties. Homesteaded properties, however, would go up the yearly 3%.

At some point soon, our community needs to have the very important discussion of what a realistic and sustainable millage rate should be. Adjusting to the rollback rate this year is a fairly painless step. Our community currently taxes itself less than any other municipality, considering the services provided, in South Florida.

Unfortunately, extremes are rarely optimal. We like to compare ourselves to other high-end municipalities, but when our millage rate is nearly half of what Coral Gables’ is, at a millage rate of 5.56, it shows. Drive their streets and drive ours, it shows.

Our low millage rate is affecting our ability to keep up with other municipalities and our ability to prepare for the many challenges facing us. Sea level rise, storm water surge, beach erosion, traffic, and many other infrastructure threats are real and our failure to have a plan is affecting our property values today.

Jorge E. Mendia, M.D. is a 45 year resident of Key Biscayne who is part of a large four generational Key Biscayne family. He is a practicing Ob-Gyn at Mercy hospital. He has also been greatly involved in Village wide issues and served eight years on the Village council, four as vice mayor. He currently sits on the boards of the Key Biscayne Community Foundation, the Key Biscayne Yacht Club, ICU baby and participates in the Village's 2040 Vision Board.