On June 30, the Village Council, by a 5 to 2 vote, initiated a process to assume a $100 million debt through the issue of municipal Bonds.

Since this is not admissible under our Village Charter, which sets a limit on the debt the village can take, they proposed to change the charter to eliminate this prudent restriction. I guess the people’s desire to have some control over how their taxes are spent is a mere inconvenience.

And what is this $100 million for? Well, we are not specifically sure, but it is for a basket of “resiliency” projects. This is a new fashionable catch-all governmental phrase, “resiliency,” which is feeding a growing industry of consultants and experts. You and I probably know it in common English as infrastructure or public works projects.

And how did we arrive at the figure of $100 million? It is a nice round number, long on impact and short on details, which we assume will come later. For now, we are asked just to accept it, and vote on it. Never give the government a blank check. It will be spent.

The two urgent problems facing Key Biscayne today are flooding and beach erosion. We can address both within our current fiscal planning and debt limit.

I’m a strong supporter of infrastructure projects. However we should go about building them in a financially responsible manner, and within the limits of our ability to manage complex construction works.

Then why these drastic actions now? What is the urgency? The main argument, put forth by a small but very vocal group favoring the bond issuance is that interest rates will be higher next year. And if we do not act now, they say, we will be making a mistake of “cosmic proportions.” Alarmist and irresponsible rhetoric!

In light of history, if you know anyone who thinks they can pinpoint with any degree of certainty where interest rates will be at in the coming year, tell them there is a nice bridge in Brooklyn they can purchase.

The Village of Key Biscayne is at a financial crossroads. We have had three consecutive years of declining assessed values and, more significantly, a drop in market values. Yet, in the last five years our village budget has gone up from $29 million to $36 million! This has to stop.

The direct costs of issuance of this bond, payable on day one, are between $700,000 and $1 million. Annual debt service payment is about $5 million annually. How do we cover this significant increase in our budget? Simple: Raise property taxes!!

These are very difficult times. The people of Key Biscayne are under unprecedented financial pressures and emotional stress. Our residents do not need any more burdens.

The next few months are critical for our village. We are in process of approving a new budget and we have Village Council elections coming up in November. I believe there is a silent majority that wants efficient and fiscally responsible government. You need to get engaged and participate.

After all, it is your money.

Amb. Luis Lauredo is a Key Biscayne Village Council member.