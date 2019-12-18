Q & A with Isabel Guarch, jewelry designer to the Queens

Expert jewelry Isabel Guarch comes from a family with a long history in Mallorca, where in 1957 her mother began to design jewelry, without ever imagining that decades later the Queen of Spain would wear her signature designs.

Isabel recently visited Key Biscayne to present some of her exclusive collections at a private showing organized by real estate professional Elena Chacón.

The designer spoke with The Islander News about some of her company’s most significant accomplishments and on her original creations.

IN. How does the relationship with Queen Sofia begins and what drives her to choose your collections?

IG. It all started 15 years ago when we sent her a piece we designed honoring the history of Mallorca. She liked it and used it a few days later. Since then, she has been interested in wearing our designs. One of her favorite pieces is a rosette from the Cathedral of Palma. She wears it each and every Holy Week.

IN. We understand Queen Letizia of Spain also wears pieces from your collections?

IG. Queen Letizia read some newspaper articles written about Queen Sofia using our pieces and wanted to own some of our design pieces. While we value our relationship with Queen Letizia, we do not yet have with her the type relationship we enjoy with Queen Sofia.

IN. What inspires your jewelry?

IG. They are always related to the Mediterranean and nature, as well as the architecture or Balearic history. The collections are very wide; they include all kinds of elements, but generally are motivated by the sea, beaches, mountains, native animals or historical matters. The last collection, which we presented in October, was based on the vine leaf, a very typical tree of our area. We enjoy a deep wine culture dating back to the Romans.

For this year the collection is based on Posidonia (a genus of flowering plants from the Mediterranean). The collection will feature pieces in silver and gold, catering to different audiences and include bracelets, necklaces and earrings. We will present them for spring in Mallorca

IN. You have also made collaborations with artists for your jewelry.

IG. Our late collaboration was with the famous painter Domingo Zapata. We call it the heart of Domingo, in white gold and black diamonds. We will be introducing it during New York Fashion Week.

IN. How do you see the market in the United States? Is it very different from the European?

IG. Since the US is so large, there are a lot of different markets. New York, for example, is much less of an organic market. The trends are different, more formal. Smaller jewelry, featuring diamonds and great design.

In Miami, on the other hand, we find a lot of similarities with our region; the beaches and the weather. People wear more casual attire. We can adapt very well to this market with its Latin influences, tastes are very similar.

Key Biscayne really reacted well to the pieces we featured. We are very encouraged by the positive and warm reaction and we are exploring adding sales outlets here.

For more information on Isabel and her collections, you may visit her online by clicking here.