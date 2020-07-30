After several days of disorganization, an eye finally developed in Tropical Cyclone 9 overnight and as of 5 a.m. Thursday, was upgraded to Tropical Storm Isaias, packing winds of up to 50 mph.

As of the last National Hurricane Center advisory, Isaias was 55 miles south of Puerto Rico., and has South Florida, and Key Biscayne, in its path.

Isaias is forecasted to move across Hispañola, and the interaction with the mountainous island could weaken and disrupt the storm’s circulation. However, models suggest some strengthening.

Isaias could bring heavy rainfall and winds to northern Cuba and SE Florida later this week and this weekend, but forecasters say is too soon to determine the location or magnitude of those impacts.