As of the 2 p.m. update. Hurricane Isaias is moving northwest at 10 mph, and according to Meteorologist Geof Cornish from Accuweather, Isaias is still “hanging on as a Category 1 storm” packing winds of 75 mph “primarily to the east of the center of the storm,” adding that “there will still be impacts, but we do not expect this to become a memorable storm,” as it relates to South Florida.

Cornish said South Florida will feel some impact from the storm as it will pass “not far to the east” but South Florida and Key Biscayne are on what he called the “relatively safe side of the storm,” and our are should still “squalls” and some heavy rains at times, but he expects the heaviest rains to stay to the north.

Cornish added that “we are far more concerned about areas like Cape Canaveral.”