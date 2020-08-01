Isaias weakens, downgraded to a tropical storm but expected to re-strengthen to a hurricane overnight.

As Isaias approaches SE Florida, the 5 p.m. Saturday advisory from the National Hurricane Center downgraded Isaias to a tropical storm, with winds dropping to 70 mph. According to forecasters, the storm “looked ragged” on satellite as the storm entered the Florida Straits.

As of 5 p.m. Isaias was moving NW at 9 mph with winds up to 70 mph. Forecasters say some of the more reliable models show Isaias making landfall along the east-central Florida coast in about 24 hours. Isaias is forecasted to regain hurricane status tonight as it moves over the warm Gulfstream waters

Earlier, Accuweather meteorologist Geoff Cornish told Islander News that the concern was focused on the Cape Canaveral area.

Dangerous storm surge is possible on the northern Florida east coast, from Jupiter Inlet to Ponte Vedra Beach and some forecast models predict water rising 2 to 4 feet above ground level.

South Florida continues to be under a Tropical Storm Warning. On the present track, Isaias should be parallel with Miami-Dade sometime around 2 a.m. Sunday.

