The National Hurricane Center was busy Saturday morning as it monitored a total of six systems in the Atlantic, including Tropical Storm Paulette, Tropical Storm Rene and Tropical Depression 19.

As of 5 a.m. Saturday, South Florida, south of the Jupiter Inlet to Ocean Reef is under a tropical storm watch, as Tropical Depression 19 formed Friday and was just 25 miles east-southeast of Miami, the National Hurricane Center said.

The Depression is expected to move inland over South Florida early on Saturday, then moving into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico later in the day, where it is expected to strengthen into a Tropical Storm.

Both Paulette and Rene are expected to strengthen into hurricanes at some point on Saturday. Models predict their tracks to stay offshore and pose no threat to Florida or the United States.

To date, there have been 17 tropical storms and four hurricanes this season.

The remaining names for storms are: Sally, Teddy, Vicky and Wilfred. If there are any storms after Wilfred, they would be named after letters in the Greek alphabet.

According to the Weather Channel, that has only happened once, in the 2005.