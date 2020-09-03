Green bike lane progressing, and the debate over cyclists continues too

Key Biscayne has been claimed to be one of the top places to ride a bike in the southeastern United States, thanks to its routes with vast views of aquamarine waterways. It’s one of the deadliest places, too, for cyclists and pedestrians alike.

While the sport thrives even in Covid times, Florida continues to lead the nation in bicycle related accidents and fatalities, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Over the last decade, the Rickenbacker Causeway has seen numerous car and pedestrian related fatalities take place there. Speeding cars. Distracted people. It’s a serious issue.

Despite the KB’s popularity for cycling, not all Key Biscayne residents are enamored. On social media and in letters to the editor of the Islander News, residents have indicated annoyance of large groups of cyclists coming in from off the island and causing traffic congestion for residents.

Weekdays, and especially weekend mornings, bring larger group rides, sometimes with 100 or more riders, pedaling in what appears to be a single unit. They’re the pelotons. And this way of riding in a group ride is criticized as being too fast, dangerous even, for area pedestrians and solo riders alike.

New proposed green bike lane moves forward

The Village Council’s recently voted to move forward with the 1.5-milelong new green bike lane on Crandon Boulevard, but not all residents agreed that $300,000 should be allocated for the project.

The green bike lane is planned to span from just south of Calusa Park to the southern boundary of The Towers of Key Biscayne

Councilman Luis Lauredo, who opposes spending money on a new bike lane and was the sole council member to vote against it, previously told the Islander News: “This is a waste of money. This is extremely important for the negative impact on our community. It benefits zero for Key Biscayne residents. It’s 99% to facilitate the pelotons.”

In an Islander News’ letter to the editor, one reader lamented that not only is it a waste of money, “it will encourage more people to come cycle here that are not residents.

Other concerns expressed:

- The cyclists entering the Key do not pay tolls or add to the economy, and are just not good neighbors.

- Riders are rude and don’t pay attention to anyone else on the street, riding through intersections with little regard for pedestrians.

- KB residents will never fully change to bikes because this is a family island and golf carts have exploded in popularity.

Legitimate concerns being addressed

Eli Stiers, a Miami based personal injury attorney, a self-professed cyclist and cycling advocate, rides to Key Biscayne on a weekly basis. He’s not among the peloton rides, as he prefers smaller groups.

Asked about the green bike lane, Stiers delved into what Miami-Dade County is doing for bicycle safety measures, the practically of the color green, and its associated benefits.

“Green bike lanes provide safety benefits,” he said. “They're not purely for aesthetic reasons.”

He says there are studies that show green bike lanes have high visibility to motorists, and are therefore safer for all users, including joggers, and scooter riders.

In addition, the county has included a rumble strip for the lanes. As the name suggests, these create a physical “rumble” feeling, signaling to the driver that they’ve left their lane and are entering the bike lane.

With this project, Stiers says, there's going to be one single continuous green bike lane that can be ridden from the Key Biscayne to the toll plaza.

Stiers said this evolution of Florida’s roadways is long overdue. From the 1960s through the 1990s, he said, the Sunshine state roads were designed and built to accommodate fast lanes for driving cars.

“Florida is the most dangerous place for non-motorized mobility,” he said, adding that retrofitting the roads to make them safer can be a challenge.

Stiers, who can be found on Twitter via @MiamiBikeLawyer, says there are no negatives to implementing additional bike lanes. These are public roads and cyclists have the right to use them, he said.

While some Key Biscayne residents complain about non-residents riding into the village, Guerold Chaina, manager of Key Cycling (328 Crandon Blvd. #121), supports the new bike lane although he acknowledges that large pelotons dominating the roadway is not ideal.

“I think it will be great,” he said. “The most important thing is that everyone respects the signals of pedestrians, kids, families crossing and using the roads.”

A 2019 AAA Florida survey on bicycle safety asked motorists, “What concerns, if any, do you have driving next to a bicycle rider on the road?” They responded: