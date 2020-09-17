Island lags behind other municipalities in responding to the U.S. Census; FL is behind most states — which could mean millions lost for Key Biscayne and Florida

With a September 30 deadline looming for responding to the 2020 U.S. Census, Key Biscayne and the State of Florida lags behind most in getting info to the federal government.

Florida ranks 43 of the 50 states, plus Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico, with an 87.4 percent response rate, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The national response rate is 91.8 percent.

According to Village Mayor Mike Davey, as of August 31, only 52.5 percent of residents on the island had completed the survey.

In a video message Wednesday, Davey said, “if you are a resident on Key Biscayne,” you should be completing the census information.

Across the US, Idaho, West Virginia, Hawaii, Washington state and Kansas have the highest response rates, between 97.1 and 99.3, with Idaho the highest.

Responses collected are from Internet, phone, mail or in-person, and every person must be counted.

Responding to the Census is vital because the data collected is used to determine funding for everything from education and medical care to roads and job programs.

Census data also helps determine representation in Congress and in state and local governments, according to reports published earlier this month by the Committee on Oversight and Reform and Subcommittee on Civil Rights and Civil Liberties in the U.S. House of Representatives.

In a report on Florida, for the 2010 Census, 16 million people were not counted, including Blacks, Hispanics and other groups.

Florida could lose more than $188 million per year if all people aren’t counted, according to the Committee on Oversight and Reform. The estimate is the amount of federal funding lost in select healthcare, job training, and education programs with just a 1% undercount.

To complete the Census, click here.

About Florida Phoenix

This story first appeared on the website of the Florida Phoenix, a nonprofit news organization dedicated to coverage of state government and politics from Tallahassee. It has been supplemented with information by Islander News staff