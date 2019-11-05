Key Biscayne continues to mourn the passing of one of its own, Paula Raffetti, who died in a fatal DUI accident Saturday night on the Rickenbacker Causeway.

Below is the schedule of services for Paula for Tuesday, November 5.

9 a.m. - 2 p.m. Wake.

Ferdinand Funeral Home at 5846 SW 8th Street, Miami - - (305) 631-0001

3 p.m. Funeral.

Our Lady of Mercy Cemetery at 11411 NW 25th Street, Miami. (305) 592-0521

7:15 p.m. Memorial Mass,

St Agnes Catholic Church - 100 Harbor Dr., Key Biscayne - (305) 361-2351

The Raffetti Family prefers that in lieu of flowers, you may make a small donation in memory of Paula to Fundación Hermanos de la Calle. You may do so by clicking here.

November 2019