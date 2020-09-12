Island resident claims Davey illegally qualified for mayor’s race

According to local resident Inbal Horovitz, Key Biscayne Mayor Michael Davey broke Florida election laws to become the only qualified candidate for mayor in 2020.

Horovitz made the accusation on a complaint filed with the Florida Election Commission.

The complaint, filed last week, alleged Davey used a check from a previous campaign account when he filed to run for mayor. “Mayor Davey … (used) an illegal check from his previous campaign account that by law was supposed to be closed,” the complaint reads.

Horovitz believes that Davey’s alleged impropriety could result in his uncontested re-election thrown out, and a new election ordered.

Horovitz attempted to file for the mayor’s race but missed the deadline because of issues with establishing a campaign bank account during the height of COVID-19 business restrictions.

"I feel our democracy was hijacked on our island. We don't have an elected mayor in Key Biscayne. We have an island dictator," she said.

Reached for comment, Mayor Davey said, “This is all baseless.”

"I went to the bank to open a new account, and provided my campaign EIN, but the bank thought it was more convenient to just reopen my previously closed account, for which I previously filed a termination report and donated all leftover funds to a pet shelter as allowed by law."

“The law requires candidates in some cases to close their account, but it does not prevent them from re-opening a previously closed account.”

“I wish some people would spend more time trying to bring this community together to solve our common problems, rather than casting baseless aspersions which only serve to divide us,” concluded Davey.