Key Biscayne’s unofficial communications "channel" could be about to change as WhatsApp moves to curtail the spread of false information during this critical coronavirus pandemic.

You will now only be able to forward messages to one chat at a time, something WhatsApp is hoping will discourage users from casually spreading rumors, something residents have complained about the many chats prevalent on the island.

WhatsApp is also reportedly testing a fact-checking feature for messages.

In a blog post Tuesday, the company issued a statement which read in part “we’ve seen a significant increase in the amount of forwarding which users have told us can feel overwhelming and can contribute to the spread of misinformation."

“We believe it’s important to slow the spread of these messages down to keep WhatsApp a place for personal conversation.” read the post.

Additionally, WhatsApp said it is working directly with NGOs and governments, including the World Health Organization and over 20 national health ministries, "to help connect people with accurate information"