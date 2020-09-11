Thursday morning at 8:45, Key Biscayne Fire Department Chief Eric Lang and Key Biscayne Police Chief Charles Press led a touching ceremony in remembrance of the events that occurred on September 11, 2001. The event, attended by several KB firefighters and police officers, as well as some residents, was held outside the Key Biscayne fire station.

The ceremony, which included a 30-second moment of silence and the raising of the flag, which will fly at half-staff today.

In addressing the officers, Chief Lang said, “It is our job as first responders to make sure that the community does not forget,” adding “I assure you that we make a difference.”

“Today means a lot to us,” Lang continued, telling the officers to “stay strong.”

Michel Estevez was one of the residents present, and she addressed the officers, thanking them for their service.

We at Islander News, join Michele in saying THANK YOU!