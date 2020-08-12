MAST teacher Mr. Raymond keeps students learning and laughing

Jeffery Raymond, or Mr. Raymond to most students, grew up in the small suburban town of Fairfield, CT, north of New York City. After college, he embarked on a 10-year career in the music industry, but that eventually lost its appeal due to its nature of “corporate culture.”

Quitting his job, he made the bold decision to pursue his new dream -- a career in teaching. After a trip down to the Miami-Dade Public Schools headquarters, he was offered a teaching position, which he has continued for 16 years.

Following a few years of making the long commute to a high school in Miami Gardens, he secured a position at the Key Biscayne K-8 Center, where he taught for close to 10 years before making the move over to MAST Academy three years ago.

Teaching has been a dream job, Mr. Raymond said, especially feeding off the energy of his students. Every day is an adventure, he said, and working with such talented students makes his career exponentially more fulfilling.

He said that every morning when he enters the school, and he starts laughing with his students, he feels invigorated. Mr. Raymond is currently teaching AP Government and Politics and AP European History, both of which fulfill his history-nerd passions.

As a teacher, Mr. Raymond keeps his students engaged with passionate lectures and hilarious jokes. He is not just a teacher, but instead a mentor and a friend, helping his students feel comfortable and excel in their studies.

To Mr. Raymond, living and teaching on Key Biscayne is pretty unique. A simple trip to Winn Dixie often brings him into contact with students and parents, and despite his lack of anonymity, he admits that it’s great to run into former students and see how their lives are progressing.

Another thing Mr. Raymond trul enjoys is the small-town feel of Key Biscayne, with the bonus of being able to escape into the city with a short drive.

“While I am still a New Englander at heart, we live in a beautiful place, “ he said. “And being able to get outside and play golf or hit the beach year-round has made me a Key Rat for life.”

About Jonathan Mendez

Jonathan is an 11th grader at MAST Academy. As a lifelong Key Biscayne resident, he is very interested and involved in his hometown. “I love meeting new people on the Key, and understanding how the local government functions, so I hope to expand my horizons with this new Islander internship. Writing and reading are two of my biggest passions, and I hope to hone my abilities with this opportunity.