Virus testing underway; resident survey results available; vast majority of island residents would want to be tested.

A total of 39 tests for COVID-19 antibodies were conducted during the first day of testing at the St. Agnes testing site, and there are 52 scheduled appointments for today, with more residents expected to show up.

In his daily video message Tuesday night, Mayor Mike Davey thanked Key Biscayne Community Foundation’s Melissa White and Councilmember Ed London for driving the effort to get the testing program up and running. The KBCF paid $37,500 for the 500 test kits being used in this initiative.

There were no new cases reported in Key Biscayne since Monday night, April 13, meaning the count remains 57 infected residents, with 59 in the 33149 ZIP code.

As of this writing, Dade County now has 7,712 cases, with 635 hospitalized and 147 deaths. Florida has 22,081 cases and 3,099 hospitalizations, with 591 deaths. Miami-Dade County has 7,863 confirmed cases; City of Miami 4,730.

BioCollections Worldwide, a fully accredited Miami-based testing laboratory, is conducting the testing at St. Agnes. The test performed is a SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR, entailing a nasopharyngeal swab. Results are available within 24-48 hours. Patients will be able to access the results online through BioCollections..

The Village took out a $4 million insurance policy covering the company that’s handling the testing, BioCollections Worldwide of Miami, a laboratory accredited by the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services, COLA, Inc., and the College of American Pathologists.

KBCF also released the results of a survey of 1,171 residents who were asked about COVID-19 testing. Here is a summary of the results:

28.9% were over 65.

87.6% had no symptoms

6.9% had a cough

5.9% had a sore throat

2.4% had a cold

Less than 1% had a fever

Asked if they would take it if a COVID-19 test were available:

59.7% said they would

39.9% said not yet

5% said no.

Asked if they’ve had any of the symptoms noted above within the past few months, which have since cleared:

64.1% said no

35.9% said yes.

Those who said Yes were asked if they would want to take a test to show if they have immunity to COVID-19, and 78.6% said they would.

Interested i taking the survey? The questionnaire is located here.

Currently, the priority for COVID-19 testing is:

Residents aged 65 or older with symptoms

Residents with serious underlying medical conditions

Residents who are frontline or essential workers.

To scheduled your test appointment, click here.